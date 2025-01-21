NSCDC Nabs KEDCO Staff For Theft in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A member of staff of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Aliyu Muhammed, has been nabbed by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly tampering with prepaid meter and theft.

Mohammed, 38, was arrested by the Special Surveillance team of the NSCDC at Tudun Wada Quarters in Daura Local Government Area of the state after intelligence reports on his activities.

The state NSCDC Public Relations Officer, SC Buhari Hamisu, while parading the suspect Tuesday evening, said he stole a prepaid meter from the residence of one Alhaji Lawal Gadi on January 16, 2025.

He said: “Aliyu Muhammad is a staff with Prepaid Meter Unit of KEDCO Daura Regional Office. During investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime and revealed that on Wednesday 15th January, 2025, he first went to Alhaji Lawal Gadi’s residence in Tudun Wada for his own motive.

“He also went back the following day in the evening, surveying the area well and later after 7:00 pm, he entered the house and removed the prepaid meter. The meter was found with him as an exhibit. The suspect is currently being investigated and due diligence will be followed in his prosecution.”

He explained that the NSCDC in the state under the leadership of Commandant of Corps, Aminu Datti Ahmad, would not relent in tackling the activities of vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the state.