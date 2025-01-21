EFCC, ICPC Receive Petitions against Ex-South South Gov over Alleged Diversion of N4.5bn Security Votes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC), Tuesday received two petitions seeking the investigation of a former Governor of a South South state over alleged diversion of N4.5 billion security votes.

The petitions submitted by the Network against Corruption and Human Trafficking Initiative (NACAT) and acknowledged by the two anti-graft agencies, detailed with bank account numbers, source and destination of payments allegedly made by the former state chief executive to security agencies operating in the state, including the Nigerian Army, Navy, Civil Defence and DSS for security operations totalling N4.5 billion, an amount which the petition alleged never reached the intended recepients.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the group’s Executive Director, Investigation,

Fejiro Oghenedoro, said “over N4.5 billion was withdrawn and claimed to be given to security agencies in a space of six months which we traced”.

He said the Army and Navy were allocated N500 million and N480 million respectively.

He further alleged that not all the various sums allocated reached their destination.

“As Nigeria’s current leading anti-corruption group in Nigeria, NACAT will be failing in its duties and responsibilities if we turn a blind eye to the wanton corruption and embezzlement of public funds… and not bring it to the public domain.

He said investigation showed that a security outfit was allocated N360 million while another unit, security stakeholders, received N650 million even as operational expenses for Civil Defence was assigned N490 million.

“Money diverted through security votes that were never given to them

The Nigerian Army didn’t see half a billion but the former governor fleeced the state such amount using their name”, it alleged.

The group, therefore, called on the two anti-graft agencies to expedite action on the investigation and ensure that justice was done.