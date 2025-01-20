THE PARADOX OF FOLLOWERSHIP

Leaders must reclaim their role as shapers of truth and culture by embodying integrity, conviction, and empathy, writes LINUS OKORIE

In the age of influencers and instant connectivity, the concept of followership has undergone a significant transformation. Leaders, once seen as the torchbearers of truth and the architects of societal values, now face a new kind of pressure—the mob mentality of their followers. This paradox of followership poses a compelling question: who truly shapes whom? Are leaders still the ones driving ideology and cultural shifts, or have they become beholden to the masses they are meant to guide?

This is the paradox: leaders shape thoughts, define cultures, and set the course for progress, yet their ability to lead authentically is increasingly stifled by the very people who look to them for direction. Followers who once sought guidance are now quick to challenge, criticize, and even “drag” their leaders into submission. This phenomenon isn’t just a challenge for leadership—it’s a crisis for truth and values.

Historically, leaders have been seen as custodians of truth. From Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for civil rights to Malala Yousafzai’s advocacy for education, true leadership has always involved a steadfast commitment to principles that transcend popularity. But in today’s society, where public opinion is shaped by algorithms and outrage trends faster than integrity, truth is no longer absolute. It is diluted, fine-tuned, and often compromised to appease followers.

This is equally playing in the modern political arena. Politicians, who are quintessential leaders in shaping national ideologies, often find themselves crafting messages not out of conviction but out of fear. Before making statements, they weigh their words against the potential backlash from followers—a phenomenon driven by the rise of social media. Leaders now ask, How will my followers react? instead of Is this the right thing to do? The result is a culture of reactive leadership where truth becomes relative, adjusted to fit the lowest common denominator of approval.

This erosion of truth has far-reaching implications. When leaders compromise, they inadvertently validate a follower-driven culture of relativity, where values are negotiable, and convictions are flexible. The societal cost of this compromise is evident in the weakening of value systems. What happens when the foundation of integrity—a cornerstone of leadership—crumbles under the weight of public opinion?

A poignant example lies in corporate leadership. CEOs and business leaders face immense scrutiny from stakeholders who demand social responsibility, but sometimes at the expense of business sustainability. While ethical leadership is critical, there are instances where companies issue performative statements or adopt hollow policies simply to appease the mob. This cycle of reactive leadership undermines authentic decision-making and jeopardizes long-term success.

In Nigeria, the term “drag” encapsulates the public’s aggressive and often merciless scrutiny of leaders. The drag culture, where a leader’s every word and action are dissected, mocked, and attacked has created an environment of fear. Leaders now tread carefully, not out of wisdom but out of anxiety. The fear of being “canceled” or losing public favour has made many leaders timid, reactive, and, ultimately, ineffective.

Take the case of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and now Director-General of the World Trade Organization. During her tenure in Nigeria, she implemented tough economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies. While these reforms were designed to strengthen the economy, they were met with intense backlash from citizens and groups who questioned her motives and criticized her policies. Despite the public outcry and “dragging” she endured, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala stood firm in her convictions, prioritizing the long-term health of the nation over short-term popularity. Her leadership is a testament to the courage and resilience required to navigate the paradox of followership.

If followership has evolved into a paradox, then leadership must rise to meet the challenge. Leaders must reclaim their role as shapers of truth and culture by embodying integrity, conviction, and empathy. This is no easy task, especially in a world where the loudest voices often drown out reason. But the solution lies in the qualities that have always defined great leaders:

One, Audacity: Leaders must have the courage to stand by their convictions, even when faced with opposition. Audacious leaders speak the truth, not to provoke but to inspire. They understand that leadership is about being consistently principled, not to be universally liked.

Two, Empathy: Speaking truth with empathy is essential. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the award-winning writer exemplifies this balance. Her critiques of societal issues are firm yet compassionate, challenging audiences to think deeply without alienating them. Leaders who pair truth with empathy create room for constructive dialogue.

Three, Integrity: The alignment of words and actions is non-negotiable. Integrity builds trust, and trust is the bedrock of effective leadership. A leader’s private and public personas must be consistent, leaving no room for hypocrisy.

Four, Vision: Leaders must focus on shaping long-term value systems rather than succumbing to short-term pressures. This requires a willingness to prioritize societal good over personal popularity.

While much of the responsibility lies with leaders, followers, too, have a role to play. The paradox of followership is both a leadership and societal problem. Followers must recognize their power not as agents of chaos but as co-creators of progress. Healthy followership involves critical thinking, mutual respect, and a willingness to hold leaders accountable without resorting to mob mentality.

Imagine a society where followers support leaders who act with integrity, even when their decisions are unpopular. This shift requires a collective commitment to value-driven engagement rather than reactionary behavior. Followers who demand truth over convenience create the conditions for strong, principled leadership.

The paradox of followership challenges us to rethink the dynamics between leaders and their followers. As society grapples with the erosion of absolute truth and the rise of mob-driven relativism, the need for audacious, empathetic, and principled leaders has never been greater. These leaders must resist the temptation to compromise and instead focus on shaping a culture of integrity, even at great personal cost.

At the same time, followers must embrace their role as partners in progress, valuing truth over convenience and holding leaders accountable with respect and reason. Together, leaders and followers can break the cycle of compromise and reclaim the values that underpin a thriving society. In the end, leadership is not about bending to the whims of the crowd. It is about standing firm, speaking truth, and shaping the future.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.