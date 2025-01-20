Super Eagles Rock Europe With Goals

*Simon, Ola Aina, Onuachu, Dessers, Lookman, all on targets

Super Eagles top players in European Leagues got on the scoresheets in their respective clubs at the weekend. It was their ways of telling Nigeria’s new Malian Manager, Eric Sekou Chelle, that he has more than enough firepower to pick from when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resume next month against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Yesterday in the French Ligue 1, flying winger, Moses Simon, netted his fifth goal for FC Nantes to draw 1-1 at Saint Etienne.

Moses Simon gave his club the lead after just 14 minutes, before the home team drew level with four minutes left on the clock.

Nantes now have 17 points from 18 matches to be barely above the relegation zone.

In England, Ola Aina provided an assist and then produced a stoppage time goalline clearance for high-riding Nottingham Forest to beat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday evening fixture.

Ola Aina’s form gave Forest the 3-0 lead in the first half.

However, in the second half Premier League rock bottom club Southampton fought back and pulled back two goals. Southampton’s second goal was scored by another forgotten Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu. It was his first Premiership goal since switching to the English topflight from Belgium in February 2023.

Forest continue to be the surprise package of the Premier League season as they remain third in the standings with 44 points from 22 matches.

Elsewhere in Europe yesterday, Cyriel Dessers netted a hat-trick and gave an assist for Rangers to win a cup tie and get one back at the boo boys who insist he is not good enough for the Scottish giants.

Rangers thrashed Fraserburg 5-0 to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

He opened scoring after 27 minutes, got his brace on 57 minutes, assisted for the fourth goal in the 74th minute, before he completed his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Earlier on Saturday, African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman scored an almost impossible goal in Atalanta’s 2-3 defeat at home to Napoli.