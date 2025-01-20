  • Monday, 20th January, 2025

Sokoto Inaugurates  Members of Investment Company

Business | 1 hour ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto 

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has inaugurated the Chairman and Board members of the Sokoto Investment Company, pledging that the states government will address the challenges hindering its smooth development. 

He, therefore, charged the newly inaugurated board members to buckle up so as to achieve the set target. 

Aliyu further said that his administration had within one and a half year executed numerous people-oriented projects across the state.

He assured the people of the sustainance of such gesture and sought for their continued support.

According to Aliyu, the state government has decided to look into the company, with a view to attracting more investment for the state,so as boost the internally generated revenue.

He disclosed that the most common sources of income for the state are those from the Federation Account  and the internally generated revenue, which are most often volatile due to the uncertain nature of the state’s economic variables. 

