50m People Trapped in Modern Slavery Globally, $236bn Profits Generated by Forced Labour, Report Reveals

An estimated 50 million men, women and children are trapped in slavery around the world, a landmark report by the Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking released at the United Nations headquarters in New York on April 8 has shown.

The commission chaired by former British Prime Minister Baroness Theresa May also disclosed that every year, at least $236 billion in profits are generated by forced labour.

The report, which noted that despite the ongoing work to tackle the issue, the number of people affected by these crimes continues to increase, is a call for action in pursuit of the UN’s goal of eliminating modern slavery and human trafficking by 2030.

It observed that modern slavery and human trafficking were exacerbated by interconnected factors, ranging from major global challenges such as climate change, to geopolitical volatility and armed conflict.

The report also noted that these forces destroy livelihoods, increase poverty, hunger, violence and inequality, and had pushed the number of people forcibly displaced worldwide to more than 100 million for the first time in history.

Warning that this has made many more people to be vulnerable to modern slavery and human trafficking, the report identified a number of barriers to tackling modern slavery. These barriers, it said, include lack of an agreed legal definition and resources to address the issue; lack of effective legislation, political will and action; and pervasive cultural challenges that allow it to persist as an accepted practice.

“Modern slavery and human trafficking remains the greatest human rights issue of our time yet, in recent years, it has dropped down the international agenda. While the world faces many challenges, this is a moral stain on humanity that we can – and must – address with far greater urgency and global collective action,” Baroness May, chair of the Global Commission, said.

“Every one of those 50 million victims has talents, interests, hopes, and desires that have been stripped from them, Baroness May also noted, adding, “They deserve to live their lives, just like anyone else, and if we are to give them back their freedom, and end this vile trade, we need to act now.”

President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, Mr. Philemon Yang, said, “We must take a stronger stand against modern slavery and human trafficking. The launch of the Global Commission’s report today will contribute to the dialogue and deliberations around this critical issue. Together, we must forge the diverse partnerships that are critical to our success. By uniting to drive transformative change, we can confront the challenges that enable exploitation to flourish.”

Anti-modern slavery activist, social entrepreneur and author, Nasreen Sheikh, said: “I know first-hand the impact of this devastating crime on people’s lives – stripping them of their humanity and destroying their livelihoods. The scale of suffering caused by contemporary forms of slavery is reminiscent of the genocides of the last century. The world cannot stand by and watch while millions endure such abuses.”

“Faceless casualties are generated every day through the purchasing decisions of unconscious consumption, and the blind eyes of a global economic system,” said Sheikh who survived modern slavery in a sweatshop in Kathmandu where she spent up to 15 hours a day standing at a textile machine at the age of 10, before her escape.

The Global Commission expresses its belief that a world without modern slavery is a realistic and achievable goal, if the international community works together to drive considerable change. This, it added, would involve governments, businesses, civil society, and individuals playing a role.

The 2023 Global Slavery Index ranks Nigeria 5th out of 51 African nations for modern slavery prevalence, with an estimated 1.6 million people affected. Nigeria however leads the region in its response, implementing the strongest anti-slavery measures in Africa, including a new National Action Plan.