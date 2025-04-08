WiME Awards Recognizes Odianjo As ‘Rising Woman in Energy’

The Women in Maritime and Energy (WiME) Awards 2025 has recognized Dr. Onyebuchi Odianjo as the 2025 Rising Woman in Energy.

According to the organizers, she has distinguished herself as a seasoned corporate communications expert, making significant contributions to the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors in Nigeria.

With nearly a decade of experience across media, communications, oil and gas, and renewable energy, Odianjo has played a key role in community relations, stakeholder management, and sustainable development for major energy projects in the Niger Delta region.

Prior to her involvement in the energy sector, she led O’Buchi Multimedia, where she provided communications consultancy services to NGOs, government agencies, and private organizations.

Odianjo holds a PhD in Business Development and Entrepreneurship from the European Global School in Paris and a Master’s degree in Media and Communication from Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos.

She has written and published academic papers on ‘Entrepreneurship Development and Performance of SMEs’ and ‘Corporate Governance and Growth of Power Holding Companies in Nigeria’.

She currently serves as the Vice-President of the Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association (PAUAA) and is set to assume the role of president in Q4 2025, with a vision to enhance global alumni engagement.

Odianjo is also an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (ANIPR) and has earned certifications from prestigious institutions, including the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Shell Open University, and the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation & Digital Economy in Nigeria.

As a passionate advocate for corporate culture and strategic communication, Odianjo’s recognition as the ‘Rising Woman in Energy’ highlights her leadership and impact in a sector undergoing rapid transformation.

The Women in Maritime and Energy (WiME) Awards is an initiative that celebrates the achievements of women in the maritime, energy, and shipping industries, which are often male-dominated.

The awards aim to raise the profile of women in leadership, technical and operational roles, promote gender diversity and inclusion, and inspire the next generation of women professionals in these fields.

The WiME Awards are typically held annually, featuring various categories that focus on leadership, innovation, sustainability, and community development.

By recognizing these accomplishments, the awards contribute to the continued advancement and representation of women in these crucial global industries.