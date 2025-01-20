Plateau Task Force Rescues  Children from Traffickers

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau state task force on child trafficking has intercepted traffickers heading to Lagos State with under-aged children from Langtang South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Plateau State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Caroline Panglang Dafur, said that the victims were rescued at the Lagos Park in Jos, adding that one suspect was arrested at the scene, while the rest are on the run.

The commissioner explained that “Underage Tarok children from Langtang South LGA were intercepted at a Lagos park in Jos, destined to be ‘way billed’ to Lagos to work for an unknown madam.

“A trafficker linked to the incident, Mrs Manwor Ayuba has been trailed and arrested by the state joint taskforce on trafficking following the interception of the children. Child labor and exploitation is a crime on the Plateau.”

Dafur called on the residents of the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements of traffickers to security forces to get rid of the menace in the state.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Langtang North LGA, Hon. Pirfa Tyem, has lamented the rising cases of child-trafficking in the state.

He advised parents and guardians of young ones to be mindful of who they release their children and wards to, even as it urged the public not to hesitate to report any suspected child trafficker to the nearest police station or government official.

He underscored the need for collective efforts to combat the menace, which he said has been on the rise in the state in recent times.

Tyem, who was admonishing congregants at a church service in Langtang also urged Christians to embrace the virtues and teachings of Christ.

He called on the Christian community to fervently pray for the leadership of the church, the Governor of the state, the President of Nigeria, and all levels of government.

Tyem said that his administration is engaging development partners which he said is expected to bring significant improvements to Langtang North in no distant time.