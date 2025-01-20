  • Monday, 20th January, 2025

Nigeria Awarded Hosting Rights for 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships

Nigeria has made history by being awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 Commonwealth Senior and Veterans Fencing Championships, becoming the first African country to host this prestigious event.

The Commonwealth Fencing Federation (CFF) conditionally approved Nigeria’s bid, with certain conditions to be met for the 2026 tournament.

This achievement follows Nigeria’s successful hosting of the Fencing World Cup last year, the first time a Sub-Saharan African country hosted such an event. Over 10 countries participated in the World Cup hosted by Charter House Lagos, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia dominating.

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, expressed his delight, stating, “We competed against Australia, a nation that has hosted the Commonwealth Championships three times and is among the most experienced globally. This achievement reflects the strength of our bid and Nigeria’s growing respect on the international stage.”

He added, “Over 10 months, every aspect of our bid underwent thorough review, culminating in December’s final technical visit during our successful hosting of a Fencing World Cup. This event will likely be the largest in Nigeria’s sporting history, with an estimated 600+ athletes from over 30 countries.”

Samuel continued, “This is the biggest news for the Nigerian fencing community. 

“Hosting such a prestigious tournament allows us to compete with some of the best fencing nations in the Commonwealth. We are thrilled and motivated to continue growing and popularising the sport. Our efforts during the last World Cup showed we could host this tournament. The management of Charter House has pledged their full support, and we will seek more private-sector backing to ensure a successful event. Hosting this tournament will also help our fencers compete with the best in the world as they aim to secure tickets to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games,” he concluded.

