NCC Approves 50% Rise in Telecoms Tariff

Emma Okonji in Lagos and Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the request by telecoms’ operators for tariff adjustments in the telecoms industry.

The approval, which is a 50 per cent hike in telecoms tariff, is coming at a time when different telecoms subscribers’ groups are kicking against any tariff hike that will further impoverish telecoms subscribers, especially small business owners whose offices and shops are their mobile phones and laptops.

Despite the agitation, NCC in a statement signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, approved 50 per cent hike in telecoms tariff.

According to the statement, “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators, will be granting approval for tariff adjustment requests by Network Operators in response to prevailing market conditions.

The adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50 per cent of current tariffs, though lower than the over 100 per cent requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability.

These adjustments will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis as is the commission’s standard practice for tariff reviews. It will be implemented in strict adherence to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024.”

The statement further said that tariff rates have remained static since 2013, despite the increasing costs of operation faced by telecom operators, adding that the approved adjustment is aimed at addressing the significant gap between operational costs and current tariffs while ensuring that the delivery of services to consumers is not compromised.

“These adjustments will support the ability of operators to continue investing in infrastructure and innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers through improved services and connectivity, including better network quality, enhanced customer service, and greater coverage.

Recognising the concerns of the public, this decision was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

To this end, the commission has mandated that operators implement these adjustments transparently and in a manner that is fair to consumers. Operators are also required to educate and inform the public about the new rates while demonstrating measurable improvements in service delivery,” the statement further said.

NCC however reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive telecommunications sector, and explained that beyond protecting consumers, it would ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry, support indigenous vendors and suppliers, and promote the overall growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.