  • Monday, 20th January, 2025

MTN Nigeria Becomes First Globally CMS Certified Nigerian Organisation

Business | 1 hour ago

Emma Okonji

MTN Nigeria has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Nigerian organisation, the first company in the telecommunications industry, and the first within MTN Group to earn the Compliance Management System (CMS) certification from the International Accreditation Service (IAS). 

The globally recognised certification affirms MTN Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining world-class compliance standards across its diverse operations.

Commenting on the achievement, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Obiageli Ugboma, said: “Achieving this feat is a testament to our robust compliance framework and proactive approach to managing risks in an ever-changing digital landscape. It reinforces our promise to connect Nigerians with secure, reliable, and innovative solutions.”

The International Accreditation Service (IAS) is a globally recognised accreditation body. It accredits a wide range of organisations, including governmental entities, commercial businesses, and professional associations, based on recognised national and international standards. This ensures that IAS accreditations are both domestically and globally accepted, highlighting their credibility and relevance.

The ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System (CMS) standard is the benchmark for effective compliance management. The certification solidifies stakeholder trust and provides organisations with a framework for establishing, implementing, evaluating, and continually improving a compliance management system that ensures adherence to laws, regulations, and ethical standards.

By achieving the certification, MTN Nigeria demonstrates its commitment to fostering a culture of integrity, mitigating risks, and enhancing corporate governance and operational efficiency. 

