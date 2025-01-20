HP Introduces World’s First AI-driven Gaming Laptop 

Olawale Ajimotokan

HP Inc has delivered Al inspired OMEN Max 16, its most powerful gaming laptop ever that provides unparalleled performance and immersive experiences.

A statement Tuesday described Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor as HP’s first gaming monitor with built-in Google TV.

At the CES 2025 on January 6, gamers were introduced to the newest OMEN and HyperX PCs and solutions from HP Inc, designed to elevate their gameplay like never before.

Gamers on PC demand the best when it comes to powerful and personalized gaming technology.

It is said that three-quarters of them were purchasing new devices for better performance and features, while more than half wanted customization options to represent their individuality

With the newest OMEN Max 16 laptop that is paired with OMEN AI technology, gamers can play with confidence knowing that their device is designed to automatically and continually adjust performance and thermals for the best in uninterrupted gameplay.

The OMEN AI Beta is a groundbreaking software innovation redefining gaming performance optimization.

Gamers often spend countless hours searching forums and using trial and error to achieve optimal frames per second (FPS). With 85 per cent of gamers prioritizing high FPS, a simpler solution is essential in OMEN AI, which offers a personalized solution tailored to each game, recommending OS, hardware, and game settings based on each unique rig and game – eliminating endless troubleshooting.

According to HP, as the first AI-powered game learning application that continually adjusts for optimized performance, OMEN AI adapts and improves settings over time.

Launching with support for Counter-Strike, the application will expand to more popular titles.

It added that OMEN AI simplifies and elevates gaming experiences by taking the guesswork out of optimization and pushes gaming performance to new heights.

Some of its features include an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor6 or AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 Mobile Processors,7 and up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, enabling players to handle the most demanding games with ease.