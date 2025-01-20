Gunmen Kill Celestial Church Shepherd during Service in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Gunmen yesterday killed the Shepherd-in-charge of a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in the border town of Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State during Sunday morning service.

It was gathered that the deceased, identified as Yomi Adetula, was shot dead right inside his church, as six gunmen wielding AK-47 riffles invaded the church, while he was preaching.

The deceased, until he was killed, was also said to be the Idiroko Unit Commander of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, popularly known as So-SAFE Corps; one of the community security outfits established and funded by the Ogun State Government.

The gunmen were said to have also put on the same Celestial Church garment to the church located at the Odo Eran area of the Old Baggage Road in Idiroko.

Though no reasons were adduced for the dastardly act, it was gathered that late Adetula had for the past few months been having running battles against certain smuggling cartel in Idiroko Border town, which necessitated his movement to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in December 2024.

The incident led to a forceful closure of his church, Hebrew Celestial Church, in the same month of December 24 by some suspected smugglers with whom he allegedly had issues.

The state Commander of the So-SAFE Corps, Soji Ganzalo, who confirmed the incident, also said that he received the news of Adetula’s assassination with a rude shock and still couldn’t believe it.

Ganzalo, however, disclosed that the So-SAFE Corp would not relent until it ensures that the matter is properly investigated, while also promising to assist the appropriate security agencies with necessary information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.