GOC 81 Division Harps National Unity, Security at WASA 2024

Sunday Ehigiator

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has charged officers of the Division, their families and well wishes, who converged for 2024 West African Social Activities (WASA) to embrace peace, unity and encourage acts which make for national security.

Maj. Gen. Mijinyawa who made the call in his address at the event at the Bonny Camp, Lagos, stated that the activities at WASA aligns with the tradition of the Nigerian Army aimed towards celebrating national diversity, creating avenues for families to bond, build supportive relationships and encourage communities to thrive. The 2024 WASA celebration of the 81 Division was put together by the 81 Division Nigerian Army Engineers and the 9 Brigade Combined.

WASA is an annual social event in the Nigerian Army which affords officers, soldiers, family member and friends of the barracks community an opportunity to interact, wine and dine freely after a successful operational and training year. It also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the rich culture of Nigeria.

The event featured cultural dances from various Nigerian ethnic groups, displays of Nigerian cuisines, tug-of-war, word games, and prize awards amongst others.

Mijinyawa said: “WASA is part of the Nigerian Army’s customs and traditions that promotes regimentation and strengthens the bonds of unity among personnel and their families. It affords us the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the diversity of our nation in a relaxed atmosphere after a stressful training year.

“WASA also heralds the beginning of a new year full of hopes and great expectations. I commend officers and soldiers of the 81 Division for a successful year 2024. The Division has effectively executed all training activities outlined in the Nigerian Army Training Directive 2024.

“The Division, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, conducted a series of operations which ensured peace and security in the area of responsibility. I applaud the individual and collective efforts of all the formations and units under the Division for the achievements recorded while urging us all to remain steadfast.

“We must be prepared to redouble our efforts to ensure security of lives and properties within our area of responsibility. I therefore urge us all to exhibit a great sense of duty, selflessness and commitment in all our undertakings. I charge officers and soldiers of the Division to brace up and remain steadfast in the discharge of all assigned tasks.”

On his part, the Commander, Corp of Engineers, Major General Philip Eromosele, while felicitating the Division and commending officers of the Engineering Corp for a successful 2024, enjoined participants to remember with solemnity, officers of the Division deployed to war risk zones, praying for successful operation and their safe return home.

“As we wine and dine, let us remember that some of our colleagues are deployed in various theater operations. We are appreciative of their selfless service, hard work and dedication to duty of these gallant troops. Even as we pray for their success and safe return to their families. To our friends and family members, we appreciate your immeasurable support which is a catalyst for our success,” Maj. Gen. Eromosele said.

Earlier, the GOC 81 Division appreciated the guidance of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, which steered the Division toward achieving all its targets for the year 2024. He also acknowledged the support of the Nigerian Army Headquarters Department, the various Army Corps, Royal fathers and host communities for their support in the 2024 operational year.