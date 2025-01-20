Fubara: My Administration Remains PDP

*Says no partisan interest is worth sacrificing Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has maintained that his administration remained fully committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and insisted that no political or partisan interest was worth sacrificing the soul of the country.



Fubara made the assertion, yesterday, while addressing a delegation of the PDP Youth Forum led by its national Chairman, Jamilu Ali Kalshingi, on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He cautioned Nigerian politicians to drive partisan differences and conflicts with a limit to guard against compromising the unity and soul of one Nigeria, saying there couldn’t be politics without a country.

Fubara pledged unwavering support to Kalshingi as the party leader in the Rivers State against dissenting members.



To the PDP youths, Fubara said: “I appeal to everyone. In as much as we are trying to come together to ensure our party regains its pride of place, it will also be proper we don’t burn the house we have, and that house I mean is the country.”

The governor noted that everyone must work together to protect the country and Keep aside ethnic and religious differences, stressing that the success of the country would translate to the success of everyone.

He said, “It doesn’t matter the language, the colour or where you are found. What is important is for all to come together.

“When it comes to politics our differences will come but we must make sure the soul of the country survives. So, we must come together and work as one. Some people may call it one Nigeria, we must therefore believe in one Nigeria, not sectional Nigeria.”