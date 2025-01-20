AEC Unity Network Disclaims Geofocus Claims on Abuja-Lagos Super Highway Project

Precious Ugwuzor

AEC Unity Network Limited, the officially recognized concessionaire for the Abuja-Lagos Super Highway and High-Speed Train projects, has strongly denied any association with AEC-Geofocus Consortium (Geofocus) and its representatives, following recent false claims circulating in the media.

The company was reacting to the statements made by one Engineer Mutiu Yinka Idris, who claimed involvement in the projects on behalf of Geofocus, which they claimed was published in several media outlets and amplified on social media.

In a statement, signed by Ayodeji Ademola, Esq of Dipo Okpeseyi (SAN) & Co Chambers, legal consultant to AEC Unity Network Limited, the concessionaire underscored the company’s commitment to transparency and its exclusive mandate to execute the project.

In the statement AEC Unity Network reaffirmed that it is the sole concessionaire authorised by the Federal Government of Nigeria to design, finance, construct, operate, and maintain the 470-kilometer superhighway and high-speed rail linking Abuja and Lagos.

The company’s approvals are from the Federal Ministry of Works, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The statement also identified one of Geofocus’s sponsors as Mr. Fisayo Ishola of FANE, further alleging that these individuals and entities are engaged in deceptive practices to gain undue recognition for projects they are not affiliated with.

“We categorically state that AEC Unity Network Limited has no relationship whatsoever with Engineer Mutiu Yinka Idris, Prince Fisayo, or Geofocus,” the company stated. AEC Unity Network warned the public, particularly local and foreign investors, to disregard any claims or publications by Geofocus or its sponsors.

“The company stressed that its projects are still in the planning stages and that no other concurrent developments are authorised on the Abuja-Lagos corridor.

“These claims are completely at variance with our proposed infrastructure plans and are intended to confuse unsuspecting stakeholders,” the statement added.

The Abuja-Lagos Super Highway and High-Speed Train projects are cornerstone initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, aimed at enhancing national infrastructure and economic development.

AEC Unity Network reiterated its commitment to transparency and professionalism, urging the public to engage only through its official channels for accurate information about the projects. For further inquiries, stakeholders are urged to contact AEC Unity Network Limited directly.