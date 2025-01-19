Trump Picks Sean Curran, Bodyguard During Assassination Attempt to Lead Secret Service

*Launches his own meme coin, value soars

United States President-elect, Mr. Donald Trump, has named Sean Curran, the man who put his life on the line during his assassination attempt, as the new chief of the Secret Service.

This is just as the president-elect has launched his own cryptocurrency, appropriately called $TRUMP, sparking a feverish buying that sent its market capitalisation soaring yesterday to several billion dollars.

Sean Curran helped cover Trump from the gunman who opened fire at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.



The news of the prestigious appointment was announced by Trump’s son, Don Jr., who took to X to praise the agent on Friday.

He wrote: “Sean is a great patriot and will stop all the insanity once and for all.

“There’s not a better person to be in this position!”

Curran has served as the head of Trump’s security detail for the last two and a half years.

He bravely put his body on the line during the highly publicised assassination attempt undertaken by Thomas Crook, 20.



Whilst Trump was in the state on a campaign stop, Crook opened fire on the world figure, killing a crowd member and injuring two others.

He was then taken out by a Secret Service sniper.

Trump was injured by a bullet that grazed his ear, as agents including Curran dove in his way to protect him.



According to CNN, Curran has taken an active role in pushing for more security resources for Trump.

Concerns have been raised that Curran lacks the managerial experience to head a complex organisation such as the Secret Service.

As the lead of Trump’s detail, Curran has supervised about 85 people.

The service was highly criticised for its handling of the Trump assassination attempt.

Several people questioned how the gunman was able to obtain such a clear shot with so many agents present.



One of the main criticisms was that local and federal law enforcement agencies were not communicating effectively.

This led to speculation that this lapse allowed the Pennsylvania gunman to climb to a rooftop and fire on Trump.



Meanwhile, Trump has launched his own cryptocurrency, appropriately called $TRUMP, sparking feverish buying that sent its market capitalization soaring yesterday to several billion dollars.

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform and X, the incoming president unveiled the so-called meme coin, which is designed to capitalise on the popularity of a certain personality, movement, or viral internet trend.



Meme coins have no economic or transactional value and are often seen as a means of speculative trading.

“This Trump Meme celebrates a leader who doesn’t back down, no matter the odds,” says the coin’s official site, which refers to the assassination attempt against the Republican in July 2024.

In the hours following the overnight launch, the crypto community posed questions about the legitimacy of the $TRUMP coin, and its actual link to the president-elect, with some fearing a scam.



But the fact that the announcements came on Trump’s official social media channels seemed to reassure the market, as did the fact that Trump has used one of the companies behind the project, CIC Digital LLC, in the past to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

By mid-morning yesterday, the market capitalisation for $TRUMP stood at nearly $6 billion.