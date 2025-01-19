Tinubu Rejoices With CG, Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi At 59

.Lauds his pivotal role in taking customs to greater heights within two years

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi as he clocks 59 on January 19, 2025.

The president, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Adeniyi for his pivotal role since taking leadership of the Customs Service in June 2023.

Under his guidance, the agency has witnessed significant progress through the steady digitalisation and automation of its operations, a renewed commitment to professionalism, and an uplift in officers’ morale, enhancing high performance.

His leadership has enabled the NCS to surpass revenue targets substantially and bolstered trade facilitation, yielding widespread positive effects on the national economy.

President Tinubu applauded the innovative anti-smuggling strategies initiated by the Customs Chief which encompass equipping the youth with new skills for alternative livelihood opportunities, fostering engagements with traditional institutions, and nurturing a culture of effective communication and mutual respect.

The president recognised the Comptroller-General’s other notable achievements, including the remarkable seizures of arms and ammunition and the revitalisation of the Comptroller-General’s Annual Conference, which aims to assess and enhance the agency’s operations.

President Tinubu affirmed that Adeniyi’s extensive experience of over 30 years in service and adaptability to change has greatly enriched the Customs Service.

The president offered prayers for divine wisdom, robust health, and continued strength for Comptroller-General Adeniyi as he serves the nation.