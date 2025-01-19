Nigeria Seeks Global Partnership on Mining to Boost Economy

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has expressed its commitment to fostering strategic global mining partnerships that will drive economic growth, promote investment, and encourage innovation.

The Minister of State Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite led the charge at the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she showcased Nigeria’s vast resource wealth and underscored the country’s readiness to collaborate with global partners.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the minister said: “With our rich resource base and a renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and investment.

“We are positioning Nigeria as a leader in the global minerals and energy landscape.

“We invite global investors to partner with us as we unlock the immense opportunities in these sectors.”

Doris Uzoka-Anite, who is attending the Minerals Forum alongside the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake stated that the Future Minerals Forum was a demonstration that Nigeria is open for business.

The forum, which is the world’s leading platform for shaping the future of minerals, convened over 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including government leaders, industry experts, and innovators.

The Nigerian delegation’s participation showcased the country’s vast resource wealth and underscored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration’s readiness to collaborate with global partners to drive growth in mining, energy, and beyond in order to boost the country’s economy in line with its Renewed Hope Agenda.

During the forum, Uzoka-Anite engaged in strategic discussions with the Saudi Governor for the General Authority for Foreign Trade, paid a courtesy visit to the Saudi Vice Minister for Finance, and held productive meetings with industry leaders at the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, presenting Nigeria’s mining sector as a prime destination for investment.

The Forum provided a collaborative session with the Saudi Ministry of Energy and notable stakeholders, including the Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Mr. Wale Tinubu which delved into partnership opportunities in energy and mining, underscoring Nigeria’s position as a partner of choice.

The engagements provided platform for strengthened economic ties between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on partnership opportunities in energy and mining.

Nigeria’s position as a partner of choice was underscored, highlighting the untapped potential of Nigeria’s resources.

The Future Minerals Forum is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to drive economic growth through mining partnerships.