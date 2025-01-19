Governors Condole Bago over Death of 77 Persons in Niger Tanker Explosion

* Fire service boss urges review of fuel transport safety

Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed its condolences to Governor Umar Bago of Niger State, and the families who lost loved ones in the tanker explosion that occurred yesterday along the Dikko-Maje Road in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.



A total of 77 lives were lost in the tragic explosion.

Several houses and shops were also completely razed in the inferno leading to the loss of millions of naira.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that the accident occurred when a tanker laden with petrol overturned and another was brought to transfer the petrol it was conveying into it.

However, youths and some women were said to have rushed to the scene to scoop petrol from the overturned tanker when an explosion took place, resulting in wild fire that engulfed the people and the two vehicles.



The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, confirmed the death toll to a national TV.

According to Baba-Arah, 25 injured victims were rushed to various hospitals in Suleja, Wuse, and other nearby health facilities for urgent medical attention.



Following the incident, the Niger State Government directed that no vehicle coming from the Maje axis should be allowed to pass through the Dikko Bridge.

Governor Bago gave the directive when he visited the scene of the explosion around Dikko Junction.

The governor, who decried the recklessness of some drivers, said they should follow under-the-bridge and take a U-turn appropriately.



He called on the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to establish a detachment in the area to ensure the enforcement of the directive while calling on relevant transport unions to cooperate with them.

Bago described the tanker explosion as pathetic, thanking God that the tragic incident did not extend to the adjoining communities.

He called on the federal government to expedite action to complete the Minna-Suleja Road as the delay in the project was contributing to the continuous loss of lives.



The governor thanked the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, fire service, and other agencies that have contributed to the evacuation of victims.

He said doctors from Minna hospitals will be redeployed to assist in treating the injured victims receiving treatment in Suleja General Hospital.



Meanwhile, the Kwara State Governor and NGF Chairman, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has extended the forum’s sympathies to Governor Bago and the families of the victims.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed that Governor Abdulrazaq also offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“The Forum is saddened by the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State, in which dozens of people have been killed or injured.



“The Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, Governor Umar Bago, the families who have lost loved ones, and our compatriots who sustained injuries in the explosion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragic incident, and we wish those injured a swift recovery.



“Once again, we urge our compatriots to act with extreme caution and absolute respect for life at all times, particularly in situations of grave danger such as during a petrol spill. The Forum prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased victims,” the statement explained.

Fire Service Boss Urges Review of Fuel Transport Safety

The Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Abdulganiyu Jaji, has called on fuel station owners and tanker operators to address the issue of reckless driving by their drivers, particularly on major roads and hazardous bends..

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday on the spate of tanker explosions across the country, including one in Niger State, Jaji emphasised the urgent need to review and enforce stringent safety protocols for fuel transportation nationwide.

He warned that tanker explosions are becoming increasingly frequent, often caused by preventable lapses.



Jaji said, “The rising frequency of tanker explosions across the country is worrisome. A small static spark or gas leak can result in rapid and deadly explosions. I believe there is a need for an urgent review of safety protocols governing fuel transportation across the nation. In addition, fuel station owners and tanker operators should take immediate action to address reckless driving by their drivers, especially on major roads and dangerous bends. This will help reduce the menace.”

He urged the public to avoid accident sites and report such incidents to the Federal Fire Service for immediate intervention.



“Fuel vapours and leaks can ignite at any moment,” Jaji cautioned, describing the dangers of approaching fallen tankers to scoop fuel. “Your life is worth more than a few litres of fuel.”

Jaji also called on fuel station and gas plant operators to adhere strictly to safety regulations to avoid catastrophic events, while highlighting the role of proper maintenance and training in preventing such disasters.



Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, Jaji commended first responders for their bravery and dedication during the crisis.

He described their efforts as a testament to Nigeria’s resilience and extended prayers for the bereaved, asking for divine strength to help them cope.

As the nation mourns, Jaji reiterated the Fire Service’s commitment to raising public awareness on fire safety.



He also called for the swift passage of the amended Fire Service Act of 1963, which he said is outdated and inadequate to address modern fire safety challenges.

“Every life is precious, and we must do everything in our power to protect our citizens,” Jaji urged, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to prioritise safety and prevent future tragedies.