Edozie Njoku Emerges NRM’s National Chairman, Promises to Reposition Party Ahead of Anambra Guber in 2027

Former factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, has emerged as the new National Chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

Njoku emerged as national chairman at an emergency national convention of the party which was held in Abuja and under the monitoring of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His emergency was a sequel to the stepping down of the immediate chairman of NRM, Ambassador Isaac Udeh, during the emergency convention of the NRM.

Members of the NRM were unanimous on the need to allow Njoku to assume leadership of the NRM due to his wealth of experience, doggedness and vision for Nigeria.

Speaking shortly after he was declared as National Chairman, Njoku, who thanked Ambassador Udeh for the huge sacrifice, promised to revamp and reposition the NRM for future elections starting with the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, which he expressed strong confidence that the NRM will come out as the winner.

He thanked members of the NRM for allowing him to serve, promising to take the party to a level that would be accepted by all Nigerians through their support and cooperation.

“I thank everyone, when what happened in APGA happened, a lot of people including members of the press said it was so sad, but nothing sad in politics happens, God is the one who plans, he does everything and today when you see the response in NRM, you will know that there is a big silver lining.

“I thank everyone, I thank the judiciary because it is also an order of court today telling INEC to monitor this convention, which they monitored and we see that things turned out very very well.

“I thank Nigerians and will tell everybody to be patient because Nigerians need to come together for us to make it a better place.

Also speaking, the immediate past chairman of NRM, Ambassador Isaac Udeh, said he had to make the personal sacrifice to lift the party to greater heights.

Udeh described his stepping down for Njoku as a “huge sacrifice which every Nigerian should emulate” adding that God sacrificed his only son for the good of humanity.

“What I have done is to make NRM the third force in this country as you can see what happened to NRM today is just a typical example of what will happen in NRM in the nearest future”, he said.

Besides Udeh who stepped down to the position of National Organising Secretary, other members of the NRM executive retained their respective positions in the party.