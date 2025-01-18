Waju Fashion Concept Unveils ÌGBÀ Collection

Tosin Clegg

With the ÌGBÀ Collection, which debuted at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria recently, Waju Fashion Concept Ltd unveiled its boldest statement.

The brand consistently fuses tradition with modernity, reaffirming its position as a visionary force in global fashion.

The name ÌGBÀ translates as “time” in Yoruba, and through the design, it urges the wearers to embrace history while stepping confidently into the future. However, while the ambition is evident, the collection’s ability to strike a balance between cultural authenticity and contemporary relevance raises questions about its accessibility to a global audience.

The brand takes pride in a creative process that prioritises authenticity over predictability. Every work in the ÌGBÀ Collection is indeed a story, a reflection of the Yoruba culture in contemporary and creative design. The lead designer has also said, “Our process starts with a feeling and not a formula. The spirit of Yoruba people is resilient, beautiful and strong, these are reflected in every decision, whether it’s the fabric choice, the cut to the intricate detailing.”