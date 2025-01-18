  • Saturday, 18th January, 2025

Waju Fashion Concept Unveils ÌGBÀ Collection

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

 Tosin Clegg

With the ÌGBÀ Collection, which debuted at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria recently, Waju Fashion Concept Ltd unveiled its boldest statement.

The brand consistently fuses tradition with modernity, reaffirming its position as a visionary force in global fashion.

The name ÌGBÀ translates as “time” in Yoruba, and through the design, it urges the wearers to embrace history while stepping confidently into the future. However, while the ambition is evident, the collection’s ability to strike a balance between cultural authenticity and contemporary relevance raises questions about its accessibility to a global audience.

The brand takes pride in a creative process that prioritises authenticity over predictability. Every work in the ÌGBÀ Collection is indeed a story, a reflection of the Yoruba culture in contemporary and creative design. The lead designer has also said, “Our process starts with a feeling and not a formula. The spirit of Yoruba people is resilient, beautiful and strong, these are reflected in every decision, whether it’s the fabric choice, the cut to the intricate detailing.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.