Osimhen’s Goal Rescues Galatasaray at Hatayspor 

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s solitary goal in their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Hatayspor at the Mersin Stadyumu yesterday.

Turkish kings, Galatasaray returned to Super LIg action with a fixture against relegation fighters, Hatayspor. Recall that Galatasaray’s last tie was against Istanbul Basaksehir, and Osimhen nicked an assist to ensure it ended 2-1. This time, against a Hatayspor side that had conceded 31 in 18 league games, The Lions were massive favourites.

However, they were greeted with a rude shock as Cemail Sertel gave Hatayspor the lead after 28 minutes. The goal was against the run of play, as Galatasaray had dominated the proceedings. Osimhen even put the ball in the back of the net two minutes before, but it was ruled out for offside.

In the second half, Galatasaray increased their intensity, and they won a penalty within the first eight minutes, as Dries Mertens won a penalty. Osimhen took charge of the opportunity and struck a well-placed penalty into the right of the goal to make it 1-1 after 56 minutes. Just a minute later, the Super Eagles star got another opportunity, but he fluffed his lines.

Osimhen put the ball in the net again in the 68th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside again. After 90 minutes, both teams had to settle for the 1-1 draw