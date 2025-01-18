Niger: Three IDP Camps to Get Permanent Structures

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Three internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Niger State are to get permanent buildings, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has disclosed.

Each of the affected areas at Alawa, Kurebe and Erena in the Shiroro local government of the state are to be provided with 1,000 permanent structures while the present temporary structures would be closed , Governor Bago said during an assessment tour of projects being undertaken by his administration in the area.

Bago said the Emir of Minna, Dr. Umar Farouq Bahago, had been told to provide the land on which the project will be sited while government had ordered for the materials that would be used for the construction of the buildings.

The proposed shelter would serve as “temporary homes” for those displaced by bandits pending when insurgency will end in these areas.

Bago also promised that his administration will reconstruct and equip all educational institutions dilapidated in the local government as a result of insurgency to enable pupils return to their schools, urging parents to send their children to school.

The governor promised to construct a new road from Mararaban Dan Daudu – Gwada- to Kuta as well as construct a modern market in Gwada to boost business transactions and a general hospital for the town.

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, in his remarks appreciated the people of Gwada for their support to the state government, assuring that all the projects he initiated in the area would be completed.