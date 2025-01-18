NASS Panel Queries Federal Fire Service Over Budget Discrepancies

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Interior has suspended the 2025 budget defence of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) following the discovery of multiple discrepancies in its budget proposal.

The decision was made during a session on Thursday, where the FFS Controller General, Jaji Abdulganiyu Idris, appeared to defend the agency’s 2024 budget performance and 2025 proposal.

The committee, co-chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Representative Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, identified irregularities, including inconsistent pricing of firefighting trucks.

The lawmakers noted that the agency procured 10 trucks for N1.5 billion in one instance and N2.5 billion in another, despite both purchases being from the same company and for trucks of the same specifications.

When questioned, Idris explained that the price differences were due to variations in tanker sizes. However, the committee criticised the omission of such details from the budget documents.

Senator Oshiomhole remarked, “What you wrote contradicts what you are saying. This raises serious concerns of over-padding or over-invoicing.”

Further scrutiny revealed unclear specifications for ongoing projects and a lack of transparency in contract commitments.

The FFS budget proposal included an outstanding payment of N603 billion for existing contracts, but lawmakers expressed frustration over the absence of detailed documentation to justify these figures.

Oshiomhole emphasised the need for fiscal responsibility, stating, “Without proper documentation, this committee cannot approve your budget. Government must minimise waste. Every Naira lost across agencies adds up to an alarming figure. It is our duty to ensure public funds are properly utilized for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

When the committee questioned the agency’s revenue generation and remittance practices, Idris presented manual receipts as proof, which the lawmakers rejected, demanding bank statements and verification from the Accountant-General’s office.

Given the numerous inconsistencies, the committee stepped down the FFS budget defence and instructed the agency to submit a revised and accurate proposal.

Oshiomhole warned, “Work on your documents and present a proper submission. Without this, there will be zero allocation for the agency.”

This development underscores the lawmakers’ commitment to fiscal transparency and accountability, placing the onus on the FFS to address the identified issues to secure funding for 2025.