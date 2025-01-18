Meju’s ‘Eze Goes to School’ Acquired by Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art

Charles Ajunwa

Rising Nigerian artist Lawrence Meju, has announced the acquisition of his artwork, ‘Eze Goes to School’ by the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art.

The remarkable piece, part of Meju’s Surrealist Appropriation Series, reimagines historical paintings through a contemporary lens, offering a fresh narrative on identity, knowledge, and triumph.

Inspired by Jacques-Louis David’s iconic Napoleon Crossing the Alps, this artwork reinterprets the heroic imagery with a distinctly African perspective.

The subject, dressed in traditional attire and a graduation hat, rides a horse in a triumphant pose, holding a pen aloft—a powerful nod to the timeless adage, “The pen is mightier than the sword.”

The vibrant, uplifting atmosphere infuses the work with a sense of achievement, celebrating the universal pursuit of knowledge.

“This work is deeply personal to me,” says Meju, adding, “It speaks to the importance of understanding one’s roots while embracing truths that transcend borders and bring us closer together. Eze Goes to School rejects tribal and ethnic divides, instead focusing on the unifying power of education and self-discovery.”

“The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art’s acquisition of this piece reflects its commitment to championing emerging talent and preserving narratives that resonate with contemporary African experiences.

“‘Eze Goes to School’ is a remarkable addition to our collection, not just for its aesthetic value but also for its layered commentary on cultural identity and aspiration.

“The donation of ‘Eze Goes to School’ highlights Meju’s commitment to supporting institutions that preserve and celebrate the narratives of contemporary African creativity.

“The acquisition also aligns with the Yemisi Shyllon Museum’s mission to champion emerging talent and foster dialogues that connect tradition and modernity,” Meju noted.

The Museum Director, Dr. Jess Castellote said, “Lawrence Meju’s ‘Eze Goes to School’ is such a powerful work, celebrating the power of education. By merging historical inspiration with a contemporary African perspective, this work beautifully captures the aspirations and resilience of a new generation. We are thrilled to add this incredible piece to the permanent collection of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, of the Pan-Atlantic University, where it is sure to spark conversations and inspire visitors for years to come.”

Meju’s work has already gained recognition on the global stage, with exhibitions at venues such as the Adidas Flagship Store in London, Affinity Gallery Lagos, House of St. Barnabas in London, the +234 Art Fair, and most recently, a solo exhibition at Alliance Francaise de Lagos. His art speaks volumes about the evolving narratives of African creativity, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.