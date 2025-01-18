Groups Urge Ex-minister to Revive Guber Ambition in 2027

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





With political activities towards the 2027 general election expected to commence in earnest next year, a group of stakeholders in Abia have made an early move for a stake in Abia Government House.



To this end, the stakeholders drawn across Abia have adopted the immediate past Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh, to run for governorship in 2027, urging him to revive his governorship ambition.



The endorsement of Ikoh was the outcome of the Extraordinary Convergence of Abia Media 2027 Roundtable which drew various groups of Abia stakeholders to engage in conversations and dialogues.



In a communique signed by the Coordinator of the media roundtable held on January 10, 2025, Samson Okechi, made available to journalists Wednesday, the participants said they had a “unanimous consensus decision” on their choice for governorship.



According to them, Ikoh, who is an industrialist and a governorship aspirant in the past, “possesses the requisite energy and vibrancy, consummate potentials to lead Abia state to productivity and prosperity.”



The communique listed the various groups of stakeholders that participated at the parley to include representatives of “media institutions, electronic media, all political blocs, town unions, leaders of market associations, transport unions, various youth groups,” among others.



It stated that the participants settled Ikoh “after a brainstorming session, highlighting opinions and conversations and dialogues weighing on the credentials of various personalities across the state.”



The groups further asserted that “all things considered – dedication to duty, determination to drive the Abia Agenda forward, prudent management of funds and resources of the state, commitment, vision,” Ikoh fits the bill.



They expressed confidence that the former minister would attend to aggregate needs and common good of Abia people across the 17 local governments, “lifting Abia from a consuming state to the destination of productivity and prosperity.”



The groups called on Ikoh “to carry the banner of Abia State and anchor the confidence of the electorate at the shore of safety in the superhighway of constitutional democracy,” adding that they have the “foot soldiers” to actualise their mission.



“We are ready, prepared and willing to march with you to take over the Abia Government House, Umuahia in 2027,” the stakeholders asserted.