Gbenga Adenuga’s Single ‘As You Can See’ Out With a Bang 

Popular gospel artist, Gbenga Adenuga, has released a single titled: ‘As you can see.’

It is another masterpiece from the Olekoko exponent who has been a little quiet on the musical scene lately.

The single, which comes with a video, is an energetic, danceable song that celebrates the faithfulness of God.

According to Adenuga, the new single is deeply personal reflecting on divine guidance over the years.

He said the lyrics reflect God’s unending and special love for him.

The multi-talented singer told reporters: “My journey has been a unique one. I’ve always trusted in God to make things work, and somehow, they always worked out well.

“It honestly feels like God has a bias for me. He’s always got my back and I am super grateful.”

He added: “This song is a gift to me… and joy to everyone who hears it. Let’s dance, celebrate and reflect on God’s goodness together.

“I believe ‘As You Can See’ will bless you.”

The single, released on Sunday, April 13, is available on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Instagram and TikTok for gospel music lovers.