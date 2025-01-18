As Fans Debate Asake’s New Look

Tosin Clegg

Asake recently was in the news for a more concerning reason as his fans filled his recent post with over 35,000 comments pouring out their hearts on what met their eyes.

In the video the artiste was seen in a moderate low Afro hairstyle but with an unavoidable sightings of the new tattoos stamped on his face and arms.

Some wondered if it was American artiste, Kodak Black who was in the video, but many refuted this saying it was indeed Asake.

But his new look seemed to worry many as they took to his comment sections expressing how disappointed they were, others rolled out words of concern and care but many more praised his looks appreciating him even more.

In the video he was also seen playing a sound probably of a new project he is about to release with many ushering ovations and brewing of anticipation. Several notable names also hit the comment section showing their stand in unison with him regardless of how fans kept expressing perceptions of his new look. Barely 12 hours later he shared five photos that gave more detailed insights into his new tattoos expressed on his face, neck and arms with symbolic details of music, the US dollar, faith and crown among others.

A day after this concerning post, was Asake’s birthday and he drew more attention to himself after he posted a video with a masked woman. In the video, the superstar artiste and the woman were seen dancing closely as she shared moments of laughter. Many were curious to uncover the identity of the mystery woman, sparking a wave of speculation across social media.

Online sleuths, often referred to as social media detectives, eagerly analysed the video for clues, dissecting every detail from her attire to the setting in hopes of identifying her.

Despite their efforts, her identity remained a mystery, leaving fans even more intrigued and fueling ongoing conversations.

But it wasn’t surprising anymore as Asake keeps offering his fans controversial times over and over again but in compensating everyone he released the video of ‘Whine’ featuring Ludmilla off his Lungu Boy Album which has garnered almost two million views in about a week.

As it stands he has about 4.9 million followers on his Instagram page and Zero follows and yet again all previous posts were taken off. Just a few weeks ago the back and forth with former Label Boss, Olamide also filled the air with many choosing either side airing their views on the situation of things with the said contract.

At this point, should we be genuinely concerned about Asake, or should we simply sit back and hope everything falls into place? While the new look and recent patterns may seem appealing to some, they leave many others feeling unsettled.