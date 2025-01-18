Again, Vandals Attack Transmission Lines in Abuja, Disrupt Power Supply to Maitama, Wuse, Garki

Peter Uzoho

Vandals of power infrastructure yesterday launched another attack on transmission lines taking electricity to parts of Abuja including Maitama, Wuse and Garki.



The incident, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), occurred in the early hours of yesterday at the 132kv transmission line and underground cable transmitting bulk power to the 132kv Central Area transmission substation, Katampe, in the Central Area of Abuja.

In the statement signed by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, TCN said the attack had affected supply of electricity to Maitama, Wuse and Garki.



While lamenting the incessant act of vandalism of power cables across the country, Mbah said TCN had dispatched a team of engineers to the site to ensure quick restoration of power in the affected areas.

Mbah appealed to affected residents to bear with the transmission agency as efforts were in top gear to ensure repairs of the vandalised cables.



The statement also revealed that the incident affected eight distribution feeders feeding the Central Area that were affected and over 60 per cent of power supply to Abuja was involved.

“The vandalism of this critical transmission infrastructure is suspected to have been carried out by unknown persons around Menillum Park axis of Abuja.



“The vandals carted away 40 meters of 1x500mm xlpe conductor on the 2No of 132kv transmission line.

The incident has affected the power supply to Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, Mabushi and part of Presidential Villa.

“TCN engineers have been mobilised to the site to repair the vandalised cable.

“TCN enjoins all Nigerians to be vigilant to protect our transmission equipment,” the statement added.