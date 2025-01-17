 THE NEED FOR A SOUTHWEST RAIL NETWORK

A rail network in the Southwest promises immense socio-economic and political benefits, argues ABIODUN OLUWADARE

The recent launch of a railway project in Borno State by Governor Babagana Zulum has captured national attention, sparking curiosity and criticism across various regions of Nigeria. The project, a bold and ambitious

move in a state grappling with security challenges, underscores the

transformative power of visionary leadership. It also raises a critical question: why has the Southwest, historically a pacesetter in infrastructure and development, seemingly stalled on a similar initiative? The silence from Southwest governors on this matter is not just curious but also deeply disappointing to the public.

The Southwest of Nigeria has long been regarded as a region of innovation and progress, thanks to the foundational work of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. As the premier of the Western Region, Awolowo laid an enduring foundation of socio-economic transformation that remains unparalleled in Nigerian history. His achievements in education, agriculture, and social infrastructure not only uplifted the region but also set a standard for governance in Nigeria.

Awolowo’s free education policy revolutionized the region, producing a generation of skilled and educated individuals who have contributed significantly to national development. His investments in agriculture ensured food security and economic prosperity, while his visionary approach to infrastructure included the establishment of modern road networks, water systems, stadiums, and even the first television station in Africa. These projects were not merely infrastructural; they were symbols of a government committed to the welfare of its people.

It is particularly disheartening that many of the current Southwest governors, who are direct beneficiaries of these initiatives, appear hesitant or incapable of replicating such transformative projects. Instead, some have focused on symbolic gestures, such as wearing the late sage’s signature cap, without embracing the philosophy and action-oriented leadership that defined him.

A railway network in the Southwest would be a game-changer, offering immense socio-economic and political benefits. The region, with its strategic location and bustling economic activities, stands to gain significantly from a functional railway system. The benefits include: economic Integration.

• A railway network would facilitate the seamless movement of goods and services, boosting trade within the region and beyond. It would strengthen economic ties among Southwest states and enhance their collective competitiveness. Two, Job Creation: The construction and operation of a railway system would generate thousands of jobs, from engineering and construction roles to administrative and operational positions.

Three, Reduction in Transportation Costs:

Rail transport is cost-effective, particularly for bulk goods. Farmers and manufacturers would find it easier and cheaper to move their products, reducing consumer costs.

Four, Decongestion of Roads: The Southwest’s road networks are overburdened, leading to frequent accidents and delays. A railway system would ease the pressure on roads, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Five, Environmental Benefits: Rail transport is more environmentally friendly than road transport, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development.

Governor Zulum’s bold move in Borno State should inspire, challenge and wake up Southwest leaders. Despite the daunting security challenges in Borno, the governor has demonstrated that visionary leadership can overcome adversity. The railway project in Borno is not just an infrastructure project; it is a statement of hope, resilience, and forward-thinking governance.

By contrast, the Southwest, with its relative peace and abundant resources, has no excuse for its inaction. The governors’ silence and apparent lack of ambition raise serious questions about their priorities and commitment to the region’s development.

The current crop of Southwest leaders must ask themselves what legacy they intend to leave behind. Chief Awolowo’s vision was not limited to his time; it was a blueprint for successive generations. His achievements in education, agriculture, and social infrastructure were aimed at empowering the people and ensuring sustainable development.

A railway project in the Southwest would be a natural extension of Awolowo’s legacy. It would symbolize a commitment to economic empowerment, regional integration, and sustainable development. More importantly, it would restore the region’s status as a pacesetter in governance and innovation.

While the financial and logistical challenges of a railway project cannot be ignored, they are not insurmountable. Public-private partnerships (PPPs), federal support, and international funding are viable options for financing such a project. Additionally, the Southwest governors must demonstrate political will and unity, setting aside personal and partisan differences for the greater good of the region.

The Southwest has a rich history of pioneering development projects that have shaped Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape. However, history will not judge the current leaders kindly if they fail to rise to the occasion. The railway project represents more than just an infrastructure initiative; it is an opportunity to revive the spirit of innovation and progress that has defined the region for decades.

Governor Zulum’s initiative in Borno has set a new benchmark for leadership in Nigeria. It is now up to the Southwest governors to reclaim their place in history by embarking on a transformative project that will benefit generations to come. The people of the Southwest deserve nothing less than visionary leadership that prioritizes their welfare and restores the region’s pride as the trailblazer of development in Nigeria.

Col Oluwadare (rtd) writes from

Department of Political Science,

Nigerian Defence Academy,

Kaduna