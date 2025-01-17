SUNU: Sound Governance Structure Driving Our Strong Performance

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Managing Director of SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc, Mr. Samuel Ogbodu, and the Managing Director of SUNU Health Nigeria Limited, Dr. Patrick Korie, have disclosed that sound governance structure that was put in place by the Founder of SURU Group, Late Mr. Pathé Dione, is behind the groups stronger financial showings two years after the founder’s passing away.

They disclosed this on Monday during a mass to commemorate the second anniversary of the passing of Mr. Dione at the St. Luke’s Catholic Chaplaincy, LUTH, Idi-Araba, Lagos State.

The commemorative mass was part of the religious ceremonies that were organised in 17 countries in Africa where the SUNU Group is present to honur Dione’s enduring legacy and his unwavering commitment to the development of Africa.

Ogbodu told journalists that the departure of Dione has not impacted negatively on the group’s financial performance, which was stronger in 2024 that two years ago when the founder was alive.

He added that the stock that appreciated the most in the Nigerian Exchange in 2024 was Sunu Assurance Nigeria Plc.

Ogbodu said: “Mr. Dione’s legacy is deeply ingrained in the DNA of SUNU Group. We are committed to honouring his memory by continuing to build on the strong foundation he laid and by striving to achieve the ambitious goals he envisioned for the group.”

Speaking in the same vein, Korie eulogised the late founder of SURU Group, saying that “Mr. Dione was not just a founder; he was a mentor and an inspiration to all of us at SUNU Group.

“His unwavering belief in the power of African entrepreneurship and his commitment to social responsibility continue to guide our actions and inspire us to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

In Nigeria, aside the commomerative mass at the Divine Physician and St. Luke’s Catholic Chaplaincy, LUTH, Idi-Araba, a Koranic reading was also held at the NTA mosque, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos State.