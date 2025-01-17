  • Friday, 17th January, 2025

NSCDC Arrests Two Suspects for Alleged Vandalism in Kogi

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) operatives have arrested two suspects for alleged vandalism in Kogi State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, Kogi State Command, DSC Abdullahi Aliyu, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The two suspects arrested are Yakubu Muhammad and Rabiu Suleiman.

He disclosed that the suspects were apprehended in  Okumi  (up Nataco) area of Lokoja following a routine patrol and credible intelligence by the anti-vandal task force of the NSCDC in Kogi State.

The statement read in part: “The suspects were caught red-handed while engaging in the vandalism of an Etisalat antenna (mast). Under the leadership of the Commandant of NSCDC in Kogi State Akinlade Esther, as the Command pledged to bring to justice any other accomplice who remains at large, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts.

“The commandant is using this opportunity to urge the good people of Kogi State to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to help prevent any potential security breaches.

“She also cautioned individuals with criminal intentions to reconsider their choices, emphasizing that the corps remains unwavering in its mandate to protect lives, properties, and other critical national assets and infrastructures,” the statement noted.

Aliyu added that the suspects would soon be charged to court once the investigation is concluded.

