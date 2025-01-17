Lekki Port Appoints Wang Qiang Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), promoter of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has announced the appointment of Wang Qiang as its new Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer. He takes over the reign of leadership from Du Ruogang.

According to the Lekki Port Board of Directors, the strategic leadership change reinforces the company’s commitment to operational excellence and role as a critical driver of Nigeria’s maritime and economic development.

Until his appointment, Wang held strategic leadership roles within China Harbour Engineering Company Limited, CORE Investment Consultancy (Beijing) Co. Limited, CCCG Overseas Real Estate Pte. Limited, subsidiaries of China Communication Construction Company Limited (CCCC).

Starting his career at China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), Sri Lanka, Wang was responsible for carrying out engineering works related to CHEC construction works; his work included the daily management of project sites, including construction management, spare parts planning, purchasing, storage, budget and cost system operation.

He has worked at the Puttalam Coal Power Plant Project, Sri Lanka, where he oversaw the maintenance budget and cost control system and procedures, the Hambantota Port Development Project (Phase 1) in Sri Lanka and the Project of New Terminal of Puerto Cabello, Valencia, Venezuela where he was responsible for the establishment, operation and maintenance budget and cost control system and procedures at both establishments.

He also headed the commercial, financial and administrative departments of the Maritime Terminal of Moron Petrochemical Complex project in Venezuela. He was the President of CORE (USA) Investment Holding LLC, providing strategic leadership for the “The Grand Project”, a real estate project based in Los Angeles, USA.

Over the last 18 years, he has garnered extensive expertise in investment management, real estate, and quality assurance in various countries, including China, the United States of America, Venezuela, and Sri Lanka.

He brings robust experience spanning various fields, including Engineering, Investments, Quality Assurance, Commercial and Administration, Terminal Operations, Strategic Planning, and Real Estate, to his new role.

Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in Harbour, Channels, and Coastal Engineering from Hohai University and also has a Master’s degree in Transport Engineering from the same university.

The Board noted that his vast experience in different fields has positioned him to drive Lekki Port’s growth and operations.