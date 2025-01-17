First Lady, Abbas, Onyejeocha, Kalu, APC, Sanwo-Olu Mourn Onanuga, GAC’s Ajose

•Ogun observes three days mourning

Segun James in Lagos, Adedayo Akinwale and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Condolences continued to pour in yesterday for the late Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, who passed on recently.

Onanuga, 59, reportedly died of cancer after many years of battling the scourge. He represented Sagamu/Ikenne Federal Constituency of Ogun State, and was serving her second term in the House before her demise.

Ogun State Government declared three days of mourning in honour of the late deputy chief whip.

Relatedly, prominent Lagosians mourned former Head of Service of Lagos State and member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, Chief Akinsanya Ajose.

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, commiserated with the leadership and members of the House of Representatives, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, her constituents in Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Constituency, and the entire people of Ogun State over Onanuga’s demise.

“Her demise is a great loss to her family, the legislature, Ogun State, Nigeria, and the women folk, in general,” she lamented.

The first lady stated, “Adewunmi Onanuga was an astute politician, who demonstrated her leadership capabilities in no small measure as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

“I pray that Almighty God grants her family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and his deputy, Hon. Ben Kalu, described Onanuga as a strong pillar, who would be sorely missed in the House.

Abbas said he had led members of the House in support and prayers for the deceased during her health challenge, lamenting her eventual death as painful.

The speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, recalled Onanuga’s campaigns for gender equality, women empowerment and inclusion in politics and governance, especially as Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Welfare in the ninth House and as principal officer in the 10th House.

The statement said, “Hon. Onanuga was a brilliant woman, experienced politician, resourceful lawmaker and a dependable ally in the legislative business.

“She was a dogged, dedicated, loyal and patriotic Nigerian. She was not just a key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus but also the leadership of the House.

“I remember her roles in the fight for gender-bills since the last Assembly, and how she rallied women from within and outside the chamber to get the support and buy-in of members on issues affecting women and children.”

Kalu, also described Onanuga as a shining example of dedication, compassion, and a selfless lawmaker whose service to her constituents and the nation was outstanding.

The deputy speaker, in a statement by his media office, noted Onanuga’s unwavering commitment to peace

Kalu said, “Onanuga was a dedicated and committed lawmaker, renowned for her unwavering commitment to peace. Her passion for promoting harmony and understanding was truly commendable.

“But beyond her legislative accomplishments, Onanuga’s compassion, humility, and simplicity inspired countless individuals. Her warm and infectious smile, coupled with her empathetic nature, endeared her to everyone she met, making her a beloved figure in the lives of many.”

APC expressed shock and sadness at the passing of Onanuga.

Spokesperson of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement, said she distinguished herself as a vibrant lawmaker.

“Onanuga, fondly called ‘Ijaya’ by friends and associates, distinguished herself as a fine and vibrant lawmaker, serving as chairman of House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development until her elevation as Deputy Chief Whip in 2023,” Morka stated.

He said the party’s thoughts and prayers were with Onanuga’s family, the leadership and members of the House of Representatives, constituents, the government and people of Ogun State at this difficult time.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, acknowledged Onanuga’s remarkable contributions to the ninth and 10th House.

She highlighted the deceased lawmaker’s tireless advocacy for inclusion, equity, and women’s rights, adding that her legacy would undoubtedly continue to inspire and empower future generations.

The minister stated, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, whose untimely demise has left an unfillable void in the lives of those who knew her.

“As her predecessor in the role of Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, I have followed her remarkable contributions to the 10th assembly, where she represented the good people of Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State with unflinching dedication and passion to her duty.

“She would be remembered for her tireless advocacy for inclusion, equity, and women’s rights, and her influence will undoubtedly be felt for years to come. As a strong voice for gender bills and other legislation impacting women, she has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape.”

Ogun State Government announced a three-day mourning period in honour of Onanuga.

The period of remembrance, according to a statement by Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi, was a gesture of respect to Onanuga’s significant contributions to the state and the constituency she represented.

The Ogun State government stated, “Hon. Onanuga, who represented Sagamu, Ikenne, and Remo North Federal Constituencies, was known for her unwavering dedication and commitment to public service.

“The mourning period will commence today (Thursday) and conclude on Saturday, allowing the citizens of Ogun State to reflect on her impactful legacy.”

The statement further said the mourning period served as a fitting homage to a leader, who embodied integrity and service. It added that Onanuga left behind a profound void in the state, and it was imperative for the citizens to come together to honour her memory during this time of loss.

On the passing of Ajose, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the death of the former head of service as a great loss to the state, particularly the ruling party, APC, considering his position as a retired public servant and one of the great mobilisers in APC.

The governor, who also commiserated with GAC members, leaders, and members of APC in Lagos State, particularly in Badagry Division, said Ajoe’s demise had created a vacuum in the ruling party.

Ajose, the Head of Service during President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as Governor of Lagos State, and former Deputy Chairman of APC in Lagos State, died after a brief illness on Wednesday. He was aged 78 years.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Ajose as a seasoned administrator, a passionate leader, and a respected politician, who served his people in Badagry, the ruling party, and Lagos State meritoriously during his lifetime.