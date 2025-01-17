FIFA Questioned Over Fernandez Sanction after Racism Row

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out has asked FIFA what, if any, action the world football’s governing body has taken regarding the racism row surrounding Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez last summer.

The Argentina international filmed himself and several of his compatriots singing a foul-mouthed chant in the aftermath of the 2024 Copa America final. The lyrics were aimed at French footballers of African heritage and were condemned as “racist and discriminatory” by France’s football association in a formal complaint to FIFA.

Fernandez issued a public apology and was the subject of an “internal disciplinary procedure” from Chelsea in July. Once the 2024/25 Premier League season began, the Blues’ new head coach Enzo Maresca made the Argentine vice-captain.

Kick It Outchief executive, Samuel Okafor, sent a letter to FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, and his counterpart at the South American Confederation, CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, asking questions of whether Fernandez will face any consequences, according to a report from the BBC.

“Despite making inquiries to the FA and FIFA, we and many others have not been told if there has been any investigation or outcome into his or any other players’ conduct. Establishing the facts and reaching an outcome should not be an extraordinary or difficult task for organisations who want to take discrimination seriously,” Okafor wrote.

“On behalf of many in the football community who are invested in this case, we would appreciate it if you could let us know if an investigation is underway and when you intend to reach an outcome.

“Several of the players were filmed singing a song on the team coach which was both racist and transphobic about France’s players. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was seen singing, although we recognise he was not alone in those actions as many players can be heard during the video.

“Chelsea said Fernandez would take part in education to learn from his mistake. However, it’s important to note how this incident and its handling would have affected a wider community both in England and globally.”

Kick It Out’s letter also pointed to the punishment handed out to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguay international was charged by the English Football Association after making derogatory comments about his South Korean teammate Son Heung-min in June – not long before Fernandez’s video.

As Okafor pointed out, Bentancur was banned for seven matches this season: “You’ll be aware that Bentancur has recently been held accountable by the FA for making discriminatory remarks. Many fans have asked us why the Argentina team has not been held to account in the same manner and fear what that means.”

“It’s vital we present a united front to tackle discrimination,” the letter concluded. “Otherwise, claims from federations that action is being taken fall at the first hurdle