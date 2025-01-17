Engr. Stella Okengwu: Nigerian Real Estate Trailblazer Honoured with President Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award

In an era where glass ceilings are being shattered and new frontiers are being conquered, Engr. Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, the Managing Director of Win Homes Global Services Ltd., stands as a testament to the power of determination, innovation, and resilience. Recognised globally as the “Luxury Queen of Real Estate,” she has left an indelible mark on the industry. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that recently, she was crowned with one of the world’s most prestigious accolades – President Joe Biden’s 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award

A shinning light in global leadership, the recent recognition of Engr. Stella Okengwu’s with President Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting tribute to a life dedicated to excellence, innovation, and empowerment. For the Managing Director of Win Homes Global Services Ltd, the trajectory from a chemical engineering graduate to a globally celebrated entrepreneur has been a story of courage and vision.

Through her work in real estate, her advocacy for women, and her philanthropic endeavours, she has created a legacy that transcends industries and borders. Her success is not just her own but a beacon of hope for all who dare to dream and strive for greatness.

This recognition is not merely a celebration of her business acumen; it encapsulates a lifetime of dedication to creating opportunities, empowering women, and transforming lives. From her early days as a chemical engineer to becoming the visionary MD of Win Homes, Engr. Okengwu’s inspiring journey epitomises the boundless possibilities of hard work and courage.

The Transition From Oil and Gas to Real Estate

Engr. Stella Okengwu began her professional life in Nigeria’s thriving oil and gas industry after earning a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Benin. It was a career filled with promise and stability, but deep within, she yearned for something more. A pivotal conversation with a friend illuminated the immense potential within the real estate sector, igniting a fire that would soon redefine her career.

Leaving behind a successful career to venture into real estate was no easy decision. “It was a leap of faith,” she recalls, “but I believed in the possibilities that lay ahead.” The transition came with significant challenges, including navigating a male-dominated industry, securing funding, and building a reputable brand. Yet, her unyielding determination carried her through.

The Rise of Win Homes Global Services Ltd

Engr. Okengwu’s courage culminated in the founding of Win Homes Global Services Ltd, a company that has revolutionised the real estate landscape in Nigeria. Under her leadership, the firm has become synonymous with affordable luxury, sustainability, and innovation.

Win Homes specialises in providing homes that combine cutting-edge designs, smart technologies, and eco-friendly solutions, bridging the gap between high-end living and accessibility. By prioritising energy efficiency and sustainability, her projects have set new standards in the industry.

Her bold vision has not only addressed Nigeria’s housing deficit but also created opportunities for thousands of Nigerians to achieve their dream of homeownership. “Home is more than just a place; it’s a foundation for stability and growth,” she often says.

Breaking Barriers in a Male-dominated Industry

As a woman operating in the highly competitive and male-dominated real estate sector, Engr. Okengwu faced her fair share of challenges. She recalls the scepticism she encountered when she first entered the industry, with many doubting her ability to thrive in a space traditionally dominated by men.

Yet, she refused to be defined by societal expectations. Instead, she channelled these challenges into opportunities to prove her mettle, creating a legacy of resilience and excellence. Her leadership style, which combines vision and pragmatism, has set her apart as a trailblazer in the field.

Empowering Women: A Lifelong Mission

Beyond her business achievements, Engr. Okengwu is a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment. She firmly believes that women have the potential to excel in any field, provided they have the right opportunities and support.

Through mentorship programmes, workshops, and speaking engagements, she has inspired countless women to pursue their dreams and challenge stereotypes. “Women are powerful agents of change,” she asserts. “When we empower one woman, we empower an entire community.”

Her leadership extends to creating a more inclusive workplace. At Win Homes, she has implemented policies that prioritise gender diversity and foster an environment where women can thrive.

Philanthropy and Community Impact

Engr. Okengwu’s success is not measured solely by her business accomplishments but by her unwavering commitment to giving back to society. Her philanthropic initiatives have touched countless lives, from supporting orphanages and sponsoring educational programmes to aiding internally displaced persons in Northern Nigeria.

She is also a strong proponent of youth empowerment, partnering with organisations to provide training and mentorship for young entrepreneurs. “True success lies in how much we uplift others,” she says.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, she was named the Dynamic CEO of the Year at the Global African Diaspora Awards, an honour that further cemented her reputation as a global leader.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Engr. Okengwu’s journey is marked by her ability to anticipate and adapt to industry trends. As the real estate market evolves, she remains at the forefront, integrating smart home technologies and sustainable practices into her projects. Her vision for the future includes creating even more inclusive housing solutions that cater to diverse demographics.

In addition to her ventures in real estate, she has diversified her business portfolio to include trucking, logistics, and healthcare services in the United States. These ventures underscore her adaptability and innovative spirit, solidifying her status as a dynamic entrepreneur.

Inspiration to the Next Generation

For many young people, especially women, Engr. Okengwu serves as a powerful role model. Her story exemplifies that with passion, perseverance, and a clear vision, no dream is unattainable. She has shown that success is not about avoiding challenges but embracing them as opportunities for growth.

Dr Grace Adebayo, a close associate, aptly summarised her impact: “She has given us a blueprint for success in business while staying true to values of integrity and inclusivity. Her legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations to come. “

As she continues to lead, inspire, and innovate, Engr. Stella Okengwu remains a shining light, proving that extraordinary success is possible when passion meets purpose. Her story reminds us that the sky is not the limit; it is only the beginning.