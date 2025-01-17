Emirates Set to Become World’s First Autism Certified Airline

Emirates has launched an inspiring journey to officially become the world’s first Autism Certified Airline, inviting customers with autism and sensory sensitivities to experience Emirates’ seamless services and personalized hospitality, making travel more accessible for all.

The inaugural designation is set to be formally awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) in the coming months, when more than 30,000 Emirates cabin crew and ground staff will have completed the initial training.

Emirates also plans to roll out new standards and services that will improve the on ground and inflight travel experience for both customers on the autism spectrum and their families and companions, to be announced later in the year.

For many members of the global autism community, international air travel is a highly challenging experience, or something to be avoided completely, due to the high level of sensory stimuli that can be involved.

A survey on AutismTravel.com revealed that 78% of families are hesitant to travel or visit new locations, and that 94% of respondents would take more vacations if they had access to places where staff are autism-trained and certified.

Driven by its commitment to creating a welcoming travel experience for all customers including individuals with autism and those with sensory sensitivities, Emirates worked collaboratively with IBCCES, a leading organization in autism and neurodiversity training and certification, to conduct an onsite review and comprehensive audit.