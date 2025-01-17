  • Friday, 17th January, 2025

$345,000 Fraud: Court Issues Warrant for Arrest of Mercy Chinwo’s Manager

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a warrant for the arrest of Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the manager of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, following a request from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the order yesterday after the EFCC filed an ex parte motion seeking to compel Onyedikachukwu’s appearance in court to answer to alleged criminal charges. 

The motion, presented by EFCC counsel Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, cited constitutional and legal provisions for the warrant.

Buhari explained that the manager was accused of criminal activities related to financial mismanagement, including diverting royalties from Chinwo’s digital platforms and events. 

The EFCC claims the manager misappropriated approximately $345,000 and failed to remit Chinwo’s share.

Despite attempts, the EFCC has been unable to arrest Onyedikachukwu, prompting the warrant. 

