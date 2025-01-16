  • Thursday, 16th January, 2025

Tinubu Holds Bilateral Meeting With UAE President

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

.Discussions focus on expanding economic cooperation, fostering innovation between Nigeria and UAE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening held a bilateral meeting with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The meeting was part of President Tinubu’s engagements on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit, which began on Tuesday.
In a tweet on his verified official X account, following the meeting, President Tinubu said discussions centered on expanding economic cooperation, fostering innovation, and enhancing partnerships in areas such as sustainable development and trade
He described the UAE as a vital partner, with both nations committed to advancing strategic partnerships in sustainable development, trade, and regional stability.
The President also congratulated the UAE on the success of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Zayed Sustainability Prize.
Accompanying Tinubu to the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.