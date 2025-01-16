Tinubu Holds Bilateral Meeting With UAE President

.Discussions focus on expanding economic cooperation, fostering innovation between Nigeria and UAE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening held a bilateral meeting with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The meeting was part of President Tinubu’s engagements on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit, which began on Tuesday.

In a tweet on his verified official X account, following the meeting, President Tinubu said discussions centered on expanding economic cooperation, fostering innovation, and enhancing partnerships in areas such as sustainable development and trade

He described the UAE as a vital partner, with both nations committed to advancing strategic partnerships in sustainable development, trade, and regional stability.

The President also congratulated the UAE on the success of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

Accompanying Tinubu to the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.