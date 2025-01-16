Revealed: Impeached Lagos Speaker’s Name Not on Supreme Court’s Record of Legal Practitioners

Alex Enumah in Abuja





More trouble seems to be brewing for recently impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, as a document, which surfaced on the social media, reveals that his name is not in the record of legal practitioners in Nigeria.

The document, a response by the Supreme Court to a verification request on the status of Obasa as a lawyer, was dated July 24, 2020 and signed by one Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court.

Titled, “Re: Verification of Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” the apex court, according to the document, advised the impeached speaker to come to the apex court with relevant documents for enrolment, as his name was not found in the apex court’s records.

The document read, “We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 23rd July, 2020 and on the above captured subject matter.

“This is to inform you that we have checked our records and cannot find the name: MUDASHIRU AJAYI OBASA on the numerous Rolls of Legal Practitioners kept in this Honourable Court.

“MUDASHIRU AJAYI OBASA is at liberty to come to this Honourable Court with his Call to bar and qualifying certificates for enrolment. If he has done a change of name, he is expected to show proof of same.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Supreme Court, Dr Fetus Akande, confirmed the document, acknowledging that, “It emanated from our office.”

Obasa had claimed to have received a bachelor’s degree in Law from Lagos State University, Lagos, in 2006.

However, an anonymous person on July 23, 2020 wrote the apex court seeking to confirm if the name of Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was contained in the Rolls of Legal Practitioners at the apex court.

Obasa was on Monday impeached as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, paving the way for the first female speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda. His offences bordered on gross misconduct and abuse of office.