PSC Disowns 2022 Batch B Constable Recruitment Announcement

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC), has disowned a trending, but fictitious and misleading story in the social media on the resumption of training for an imaginary batch B of the 2022 Constable Recruitment.

The Commission noted that it was disturbed on the continuous use of the name of its Spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, on the diversionary publications obviously planted to cause mischief and mislead innocent young Nigerians, who are desirous of a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, stated that the fictitious publication was captioned: “Police Recruitment: Batch B Candidates starts training February 16; PSC/NPF Endorses https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng portal-calls on Batch B candidates to stick to it for information.”

He noted that the fraudsters also attached a telephone no:09027314596, where they were expected to fraudulently dupe unsuspecting Nigerian youths.

“The Police Service Commission distances itself and its Spokesman from this obviously misleading and libelous story.

“The Commission states as follows:

i. That at no time did it discuss, approve or issue any Press Release on the above phantom publication. ii. That the new Recruits are still in training and will be passing out later this month and no decision has been taken on when the next recruitment will commence. iii. That the Commission in line with its standard Operating procedures will issue an official statement on subsequent decision on recruitment for this year.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd., directed the Nigeria Police Force to quickly arrest the fraudsters, who were bent on undermining the Commission and duping unsuspecting Nigerian youths.

The chairman advised that the misleading story should be ignored as the commission was yet to take any decision on recruitment for this year.

He noted that the commission would continue to be transparent and ensure that its recruitment was merit-based and in line with established rules and regulations.

Argungu stated that interested Nigerians should be patient and await the commission’s official statement on this year’s recruitment exercise.