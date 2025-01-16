  • Thursday, 16th January, 2025

Ogun First Lady Visits Family of Late Taiwo Oyekanmi to Offer Support,  Comfort

The First Lady of Ogun State, Her Excellency Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, recently paid a compassionate visit to the family of the late Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, a dedicated public servant and accountant in the Governor’s Office, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty during an armed robbery incident on November 29, 2023.

Mrs. Abiodun visited the family’s residence in Abeokuta to check on their welfare, spend time with them, and provide words of comfort and support. The First Lady reassured the widow and children of the late Mr. Oyekanmi that they remain in the thoughts and prayers herself and the larger community.

Speaking on the visit, Mrs. Abiodun said her Christian faith highlights the responsibility we all share toward widows and orphans. She emphasized that “as a community, we are called to extend love, care, and tangible support to families like yours, who have experienced such profound loss.”

The First Lady lauded Mr. Oyekanmi for his dedication and service to Ogun State, describing him as “a man of integrity who paid the ultimate price while serving the people of our great state.” She assured his widow and children that the government would continue to support them, ensuring they do not face this difficult journey alone.

Mrs. Abiodun further commended the spouses of Ogun State functionaries for their outpouring of solidarity with the Oyekanmi family, urging all citizens to uphold the values of compassion and unity in times of adversity.

