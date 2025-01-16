NCC, FCCPC Sign MoU on Telecoms Consumer Protection

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), on Tuesday in Abuja, signed a

a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), that will protect Nigerian consumers, especially in the communications industry.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said: “Today, we celebrate the beginning of a strategic partnership between two critical regulatory institutions, each committed to advancing the welfare of the Nigerian people through fair competition and robust consumer protection frameworks.

“In an era of rapid technological advancements, the significance of collaboration between regulatory bodies cannot be overstated. The telecommunications sector, in particular, has become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic and social development. This makes it imperative that we ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders while protecting consumers who depend on reliable and affordable communications services.

“This MoU is a testament to our shared vision of fostering a transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused telecommunications industry. By aligning our efforts, the NCC and FCCPC aim to avoid regulatory uncertainty and create clarity for the benefit of all stakeholders in the communications sector and in furtherance of their joint responsibility to ensure the realization of the federal government’s Ease of Doing Business objectives. Our partnership also highlights the importance of synergy in regulatory oversight.”

In his opening remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, commended the NCC for signing the MoU, adding that by design, regulations are often interwoven and overlapping. According to him, the principle behind overlapping regulations is simple, as it serves as a mechanism to prevent issues from slipping through the cracks.

“The agreement between the two government organisations, highlights the importance of Section 105 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which explicitly provides for cooperation and collaboration between the FCCPC and sector regulators. This synergy is critical to ensuring comprehensive oversight and consumer protection without regulatory conflicts or duplications,” Bello said.