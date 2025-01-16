National Sports Commission Pledges Support to NSSF

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has committed to supporting the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) in its mission to discover and nurture grassroots talent. This pledge was made by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko during a visit from the NSSF leadership team led by President Olabisi Joseph in Abuja.

Dikko expressed his admiration for the NSSF’s initiatives and assured the federation of the Federal Government’s backing to help implement their programs nationwide. He emphasized the importance of school sports in developing a robust sports economy, as directed by the President.

“The development of school sports is crucial,” Dikko stated. “We have been tasked with creating a sports economy, and this begins at the grassroots level where talent is first identified. Without a strong foundation, elite sports development is unsustainable.”

He further added, “We plan to establish a comprehensive structure for school sports development in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development and Education. We will support talented students through scholarships for international studies and work closely with their parents. We are aligned in our goals and would appreciate a formal presentation of your programs to see how we can integrate them with our initiatives.”

In her remarks, NSSF President Olabisi Joseph congratulated Dikko on his appointment and requested technical support from the NSC to ensure national sports federations actively scout for talent during their activities.

“On behalf of the NSSF, I extend our heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as Chairman of the NSC,” Joseph said. “Your dedication to sports development in Nigeria is a beacon of hope for our future athletes. The NSSF has been at the forefront of promoting grassroots sports through schools, recognizing that nurturing young talent is the foundation of any great sports nation.”

She continued, “We are here to explore collaboration opportunities between the NSC and NSSF. Our shared vision for youth empowerment and sports excellence requires a united effort. We are confident that, under your leadership, we can build a stronger, more dynamic sports ecosystem. We pledge our unwavering support and commitment to the NSC’s vision and objectives. Together, we can elevate Nigerian sports to new heights and create a lasting legacy for future generations.”