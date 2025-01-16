Minister Congratulates Adekaiyaoja on Historic Appointment as First Female DSS Deputy Director-General

*Thanks Tinubu, NSA, DSS DG

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has congratulated Ms. Folashade Adekaiyaoja on her historic appointment as the first-ever female Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement on Tuesday by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister described the feat as a landmark appointment, marking a significant step forward in recognizing exceptional women leaders in national security.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his progressive leadership and for appointing highly qualified women to key positions in his government and within the security architecture.

She extended gratitude also to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Director -General of the DSS, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, for their efforts in making the appointment possible.

She added that President Tinubu had made a marked difference in women empowerment, placing them.in vantage positions to do exploits in their chosen careers.

“Ms. Adekaiyaoja’s appointment is a testament to her outstanding achievements and dedication to public service. I am confident that her expertise and leadership will be invaluable to the DSS as it continues to safeguard our nation.”

“The Ministry of Women Affairs remains committed to empowering women in all sectors and supporting their advancement in leadership roles. This appointment serves as an inspiration to young women across the country, demonstrating that with dedication and hard work, they can achieve the highest levels of success in any field.”

The appointment of Adekaiyaoja, a native of Kogi state was celebrated by a cross-section of officers and operatives who see her as eminently qualified for the position, it was learnt.