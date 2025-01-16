Group Attributes Fall of Democracy in Edo to Weak Link under Gov Okpebholo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Edo State’s democratic decline has been alarming since Senator Monday Okpebholo’s assumption of office as the governor of the state.

This was the observation of the Convener of the socio political organisation in Edo State, Gidigba Group, Mr. Solomon Idugboe, which he made yesterday in Benin-city, the capital of the state.

He said although the governor’s victory in the September 2024 election was marred with obvious irregularities which is now strongly contended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in the Election Tribunal, the short spell in office of Okpebholo has largely promoted disregard for the rule of law.

According to him, the state economic and democratic downturn has reached embarrassing levels, prompting multinationals to flee due to lawlessness and disregard for the rule of law in the state under the watch of Okpebholo.

In stark contrast, Idugboe further observed that the PDP reign under former Governor Godwin Obaseki saw economic growth in power and energy as well as other critical infrastructure development, attracting investors and fostering a thriving business environment.

“The Obaseki administration brought about respect to the authority and sanctity to government operations where thugs could not resonate with its usual oppressive tendencies.

“However, Okpebholo’s leadership has been marred by incessant impeachments, and removal of structural policies of his predecessor, a move deemed backward by democrats.

In his nearly two months in office, he has displayed autocratic rulership with key concerns, including total disregard for the rule of law, and the principles of procurement with his government persistently demonstrating a lack of understanding of governance.

“This is no surprise to hear from a man who described the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, as his master who is transforming Edo State.

“How can Nyesom Wike be the one transforming Edo State? The question is, has Wike become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the Edo State Governor?

“In a sane society, one would like to know how a man who is not a governor anymore of River State is now the one transforming a state where Okpebholo is believed to be the seating governor.

“For us, Nyesom Wike’s involvement in transforming Edo State credited to Monday Okpebholo in his recent remarks in River State is a pure gaff and raises several unbelievable questions,” Idugboe stated.

He also noted that “As a former governor of Rivers State, Wike’s current role is Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, not the President of Nigeria or the Governor of Edo State.

“This begs the question: how can someone outside of Edo State’s government be instrumental in its transformation?

“It’s puzzling that Governor Okpebholo, the supposed elected leader of Edo State, appears to be relying as a puppet on Wike who is a minister to drive development in the state.

“This not only undermines Okpebholo’s authority but also sensor clear disregards to the intellectual capabilities of the people of Edo State.

“In a sane society, one would expect the elected governor to take charge of governance and decision-making.

His poor understanding of governance has created a sense of instability and undermined democratic institutions.

“Ultimately, the people of Edo State deserve a clear understanding of who is driving development in their state and why.

“Transparency and accountability are essential in governance, and it’s crucial that Governor Okpebholo prioritizes the needs and aspirations of his constituents rather than playing to the gallery and embarrassing Edo People.

“Okpebholo’s vindictive approach to governance is another clear indication that he only came to serve his Godfathers, a testament to his campaign promises to serve his Godfathers when he becomes the governor against the will of the people.

“Trusting Okpebholo’s government is akin to planting crops in a barren land, destined for failure.

“Despite his public appearances, inspecting some roads in Benin-city, the underlying issues remain unaddressed.

“To restore democracy and stability, Edo State must reassess its leadership and prioritize the rule of law.”