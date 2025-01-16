  • Thursday, 16th January, 2025

Gov Lawal Boosts Education with Recruitment of 2,000 New Teachers in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, has approved the employment of additional 2,000 teachers for schools in the area.
The Governor revealed this during a meeting of the Executive Council at the Government House, Gusau.
A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the planned recruitment of teachers is in fulfillment of some of the pledges made during the governorship campaigns.
The statement noted that education, being second on government’s priority list of projects
has received significant attention and already yielding desired results under the administration.
In his remarks at the council meeting, Governor Lawal said, “government will employ 2,000 qualified teachers to help improve and revitalize the education sector.
“The teachers are to be employed in phases to ensure that the right people of quality are employed to address critical areas of need in our schools.
“The recruitment is part of the AGILE programme and aims to completely reverse the rot in the education sector and improve the quality of teaching and students in our schools throughout the state.
“We are starting with employment of 500 teachers in the first quarter of this year. In the first instance, emphasis should be placed on teachers in critical subjects like English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, ICT and Entrepreneurship studies,” Lawal said.
As part of government’s commitment towards revamping the education in Zamfara State, Governor Lawal had on November 14, 2023, declared a state of emergency in the education sector.
According to the statement, “the emergency response by the Zamara government under Governor Lawal includes the construction and renovation of more than 400 schools across the 14 Local Government Areas.
“Provision of two-seater desks for pupils and students, with a total of over 12, 000 across schools in the 14 Local Government Areas and equipping the constructed and renovated over 400 schools with over 700 tables and 1,000 chairs for teachers.”

