CRYING OUT LOUD

Cleaver Uzezi Daniels argues for more amenities in Isoko Land

Oil and gas exploration in Nigeria started in the early 1950s and by 1956 oil was found in Oloibiri, now in Bayelsa State. Two years after in 1958, oil was also found in Uzere in Isoko while drilling started in 1959. In Olomoro, another onshore oil well was found, and drilling activities started in 1962.

All together, there are four oil flow stations in Isoko land with several cogged oil wells yet to be opened for production.

Agip and Shell were the dominant explorers, and recently NPDC/Heritage, and Oando have taken over the activities of Agip and Shell as the new operators.

The Isoko composite economic contribution to the Niger Delta area of Nigeria includes oil and gas, palm oil, rubber, cassava, plantain, yams, fish production, etc. Isoko is the second largest ethnic group in Delta State, after Urhobo.

With good arable lands, farming is the major economic occupation of the Isokos, and its contribution to the food baskets is reputable. Garri production and cornflakes making are legendary.

However, the effects of oil exploration hazards have impacted negatively on Isoko land over the years since 1957, when the onshore oil production activities started in its oil fields.

It is our pain that the entire Isoko communities have been subjected to environmental degradation,and the farms yield emaciated; the economic prosperity is poor, ecosystems poisonous, and life expectancy reduced.

Public electricity is a mirage and craft centres, and small-scale industries are not sustainable to improve commercial activities to provide employment. The few industries running on diesel engine generators are groaning.

Despite the hue and cry of the population, the oil and gas explorers paid no attention to the development of the Isoko communities. They have the capacity under social corporate responsibility policy to provide gas turbines to give electricity to the communities, and it is woefully disappointing to see that the erstwhile Agip and Shell turned deaf ears to the plight of the Isokos. The youths in a conclave about three years ago agreed to picket the oil facilities in demand for gas turbines infrastructure.

The monarchs in the know of the youths’ decision appealed to youth leaders and took over the challenge to engage Agip in dialogue all through 2022 and 2023. Agip only responded and attended Isoko stakeholders’ meeting initiated by the monarchs at the IDU main complex in Oleh. Agip never till date acted on the demands of the stakeholders for gas turbine infrastructure in Isoko land.

The Isoko nation has been unjustly denied attention by the federal government. That’s very unfair to such a rich onshore oil production area.

Isoko oil and gas resources are directly related to the record of Delta State as the leading oil producing state in Nigeria. But what are the gains?

To say the least, Isoko is severely marginalised.

Since 1958, there has been no single federal institution established in Isoko land, nor a minister appointed as a mark of recognition of the contribution of isoko’s wealth to national revenue.

The Isoko have just two local government areas, among the three sister ethnic groups in the south senatorial district.

It’s sad to realise that leaders who preach development and peaceful co-existence are the ones in the forefront of rivalry to undo their neighbours.

Since our ethnic groups inter marry, one expects that when the opportunity comes, fairness should be the watchword.

Any ethnic group canvassing and consulting to up-stage Isoko from getting the slot of governorship is about to stand unity and equity on its head. The Isokos have supported their neighbours in the past. Isoko deserves the support of all three senatorial districts in reciprocity.

This is also clarion call on the federal government to establish federal institutions in Isoko, and appoint their sons and daughters to positions of repute.

Chief Daniels, LLM, BL,FCIA is a

Public Policy Analyst/Legal Psychologist