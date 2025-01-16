Cross River Attorney General Distances Self From Alleged Arrest of Traditional Ruler

The Attorney General of Cross River State and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem Ani Esq has denied any involvement in the alleged arrest and detention of one Chief Maurice Omin Iso, a traditional ruler in Calabar Municipality.

Ani described as false and baseless, an online report that linked him to the said arrest and detention of the chief.

He described the said report as malicious with the intention to denigrate his good name and reputation, which has been painstakingly built over the years.

While urging members of the public not to pay heed to the report, he said contrary to what was reported, the said Chief was never arrested on his directive.

“While the article claimed that Chief Maurice Omin Iso was allegedly arrested and detained on the directives of the Attorney General, on December 21,2024, there exists verifiable records that Chief Maurice Omin Iso, Ntufam Donatus Etim and others, visited the Zone 6 Police Headquarters Calabar, on December 23, 2024, for an interview with regard to a petition bordering on attempted murder and Kidnapping.

“One is then left to wonder how someone who was said to have been arrested two days earlier, would accept an invitation from the Police and physically attend same two days later.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Chief Omin Iso left the Zone 6 Command after the said interview, of his own free will, he stated

He also dismissed as fabrication, claims that the said Chief Iso was arrested because he got judgements against the state.

According to him , “there is no record of any judgements in favour of Chief Maurice Omin Iso against the Cross River State Government involving land or chieftaincy issues. Even if they were, it would be the place of government to appeal same, if dissatisfied with such a judgment.

“Arresting or detaining a judgment creditor does not in any way affect the validity of a judgment, and would not only be illegal but, unlawful and futile.”